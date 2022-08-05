Rabbit Fest kicks off in Copperas Cove this weekend

All weekend long, the event offers goers plenty of fun with live concerts and entertainment, as well as various carnival rides and attractions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above was published earlier May 2022.

Over 42,000 people are expected to check out this year's Rabbit Fest being held at the Copperas Cove City Park this weekend, according to the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday with appreciation night, offering discounts to military, teachers, those in civil service and students.

All weekend long, the event offers goers plenty of fun with live concerts and entertainment, as well as various carnival rides and attractions.

Over 100 food and market vendors will also be participating, including local vendors.