Racing pigs steal the show at Buc Days Treasure Island

This morning, we met Notorious P.I.G, Snoop Hoggy Hogg, Doja Pig and Tupork Shakur.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need somewhere to cool off while spending the day at the carnival? Head inside the American Bank Center to Treasure Island and you may hit the entertainment jackpot.

We are talking racing pigs... small and fast little guys. And these pigs don't do it for the money, what they really want is bragging rights! (And of course, that Oreo cookie that is waiting on a silver platter at the finish line, Jared Hollenbeck with Swifty Swine Productions Racing Pigs said.)

Don't worry about these pigs. Hollenbeck said they are treated like gold outside of the track.

"They are pampered, they are treated like gold, they are my pets, they're my babies when they are on the road with me," Hollenbeck said. "They get any kind of food they want, the most comfortable bedding in the trailer, and air conditioning, although we don't need it inside at Buc Days because we are indoors. They get baths all the time and most important, they get love. They get love from me."

And love from the audience.

"The pigs get pumped in the trailer before the show starts," Hollenbeck said. "When they hear the music going and everything and the crowd applaud as the show begins, you can hear the pigs snorting and snooting in the trailer going crazy, so yeah they feel the love."

You can watch and cheer for Notorious P.I.G, Snoop Hoggy Hogg, Doja Pig and Tupork Shakur, among other perfectly named pigs, during the daily pig races at Buc Days.