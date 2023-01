The 5K is a family-fun event and is open to the public. Proceeds from the run will go to clinics throughout Temple, Belton and Salado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — Registration is now open for Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas' Powered by You 5K happening in March.

The 5K is a family-fun event and is open to the public. Proceeds from the run will go to clinics throughout Temple, Belton and Salado.

It's set to happen March 4 and begins at 9 a.m. Then, there's a Family Fun Run starting at 10:30 a.m.

The 5K will take place at Liberty Park, 500 E. Avenue C. in Belton.