Rein in the anxiety this weekend at the One Hot Reining: Winter Slide Show in Waco

Catch some tricks and trots you typically only see in the show "Yellowstone" this weekend at the Waco Extraco Events Center with this free event!

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Woahhh, let's rein in the anxiety this weekend and get the kids out of the house for the One Hot Reining: Winter Slide Show in Waco.

The horses and the riders are going to show off some moves only seen in the show "Yellowstone."

"When you think of really well trained horses, reining horses are up there," Melinda Adams, with the Extraco Event Center, said.

The event is free to anyone wanting to go.

If you do choose to go, you need to be very quiet. Any sudden moves or sounds could throw off a horse, much like a golfer when they play golf.

"The moves that they have to do and the control the riders have to have and the fluidity of it, it's really impressive," Adams added.

Randy and Joe are two competitors that received a very high score Thursday. After they trotted their stuff, the judges gave them a 72 out of 80.

This was a score Randy, the rider, was very proud of.

"That score is pretty typical for us," he said.

Randy has been riding for at least nine years. Joe has been in his life for the last three or so years.

Together, they dance on the dirt like it's no one's business.

"I still have a burn to get out here and show," he added.

Every time they make a move, it's calculated and thought out.