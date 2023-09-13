The Return of the King | Texas Elvis Weekend headed to Waco

The event will celebrate the King with six different stage productions and 14 Elvis Tribute Artists.

WACO, Texas — It's time to break out those blue suede shoes, the Texas Elvis Weekend is headed to Waco.

From Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, the event will bring three days of entertainment to the Waco Convention Center. Featuring Elvis Tribute Artists both world-renowned and local to Texas, fans of the music icon surely won't be able to help falling in love with the showcase.

According to the Texas Elvis Weekend festival page, the weekend will make sure fans aren't lonesome tonight by bringing them 14 of "the absolute best Elvis Tribute Artists" across six different stage productions.

Acts will reportedly include Bill Cherry, Moses Snow, Al Joslin, Donny Edwards and more.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 and run until 10 p.m. on Oct. 7. According to the festival, tickets start at $15.

The Waco Convention Center is located at 100 Washington Ave. in Waco, Texas.

For more information on the Texas Elvis Weekend or to purchase tickets, visit their website at this link.