Robinson Family Farm bounces back for new fall season after 2022 fire

After a fire engulfed over 70 cars at the Robinson Family Farm, they were determined to come back for the 2023 fall season stronger than ever.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has risen from the ashes for fall festivities.

Following the 2022 fire that took 70 cars with it, the family is welcoming everyone back with open arms and plenty of pumpkins

There's a lot of new things to look forward to including a 14-foot slide and a new location at 2651 Bob White Road.

"We've got tons of new photo ops," said farm Co-owner Helen Robinson. "We've also added gem mining, roasted nuts."

They also want to stress that people should not smoke on their property to avoid a repeat of the events of the prior year. Robinson said that it's unfortunate a patron that discarded a cigarette is probably what started the fire last year.

This year though, they're ready for anything and have everything lined up safety wise, as they always have.

The Robinson family has cut their grass to the required length in their parking lot. They are even taking extra precautions by having police officers on the property alongside fire extinguishers and a water source.

Robinson said people have asked why they still have a parking lot that's grass and not paved. Her answer is that outside of fall, their family farm is in fact a real functioning farm.

Overall, they're looking forward to a fun fall season that's full of memories and treats.

"Going into our tenth season, I still stand at the gate wondering if people are going to come."

Robinson added that she looks forward to seeing everyone and she doesn't take for granted the great memories so many people make on their farm.