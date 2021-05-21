74th annual Rodeo Killeen happening this weekend

The rodeo pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 8 p.m. each night.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out the 74th annual Rodeo Killeen.

Though it started Thursday, entertainment continues until Saturday night!

The rodeo will be at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.

Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate for all adults. For children, it's $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Children 6 and under get in free.

The rodeo is also giving free admission on the following days for the following employees:

Friday night: Killeen city employees get in free with valid employee ID card

Killeen ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Central College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas employees get in free with valid ID.

The rodeo will go on, rain or shine.