Rotary Club of Temple hosts two events to give back to the community

This is an effort to aid the low levels of food in pantries around Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Rotary Club of Temple is hosting two simultaneous events to help give back to the community on Friday, Dec. 2 in Downtown Temple.

The "Fill the Truck" event is going to help bring in donations to the local food pantry at Temple Christian Outreach.

Those who would like to participate can drop food items off in front of Tour Temple at 13 South Second Street in the decorated Rotary Club of Temple pick-up truck.

The President of the Rotary Club of Temple, Jason Duckworth, says " The goal is to fill the truck with food items, can goods, boxed goods and other non-perishable items."

Attending Temple 1st Friday events in downtown on Dec 2nd? Bring canned goods with you and help us fill the truck!! The truck will be parked outside Tour Temple/Corky’s. Posted by Rotary Club of Temple on Friday, November 18, 2022

The second event is intended to raise money for the Salvation Army Center of Temple.

A Rotary Club member will be dressed as Santa's "Papa Elf" and will be outside of Fire Base Brewing on 8 South First Street from 4:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These events will be just two blocks apart from each other, so community members are encouraged to participate in both if they can.

