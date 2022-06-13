Salado designated as 'Music-Friendly Community,' per governor's office

To help celebrate this news, there will be a community bash on Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. with live music.

Salado, Texas will soon be dubbed "Music-Friendly Community" by the Texas Music Office (TMO), according to an announcement posted on Gov. Greg Abbott's website on Monday.

Per the announcement, TMO made the decision after Salado officials completed a multi-step certification process to get the designation.

“Salado has a long history of supporting music and the arts,” said Richard Paul Thomas, Chair of the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board and musician/songwriter. “Being a part of this statewide certification program opens new opportunities to expand and strengthen Salado’s commitment to music.”

To help celebrate this news, there will be a community bash on Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion of the Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St. TMO will present the "Music-Friendly Community" designation to the mayor. There will also be live music.

With the title, it is hoped Salado will foster music business-related economic development, the announcement said.

“The Village is eager to embrace the title of being a Music Friendly Community and further strengthen Salado’s music industry by connecting and supporting musicians, songwriters, venues, and vendors,” said Stacey Ybarra, Assistant Village Administrator of the Village of Salado. “Music industry stakeholders, the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board, and the Village of Salado are excited to work closely together to address opportunities and challenges to promote an already well established local music industry, attract statewide talent, and entice visitors from all over to relax and enjoy the captivating sounds of Salado!”

Salado joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation.

For more information on the community celebration on Tuesday, June 14, visit: facebook.com/SaladoMusicFriendly