Inaugural Pizza Fest happening in Salado this weekend!

SALADO, Texas — Salado will be hosting its first-ever Texas Pizza Festival this Saturday, March 4, at Barrow Brewing Co.
From noon until 4 p.m., five different Central Texas pizza trucks will be competing for your vote to win the "Fan Favorite Award."
Trucks competing include: Bahler Street Pizza, Happy Pizza Company, Pizza Pieros, Stony's Pizza and Treno Pizzeria.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. The cost includes four tickets that can be redeemed at the wood-fire pizza truck of your choice. These tickets will determine who will win the award. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m.
Attendees can also take part in the Pizza Olympics, which was described as "a fun competition" by Barrow Brewing Co. Details about what the competition entails weren't detailed online.
Live music will also be featured.