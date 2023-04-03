Inaugural Pizza Fest happening in Salado this weekend!

From noon until 4 p.m., five different Central Texas pizza trucks will be competing for your vote to win the "Fan Favorite Award."

SALADO, Texas — Salado will be hosting its first-ever Texas Pizza Festival this Saturday, March 4, at Barrow Brewing Co.

Trucks competing include: Bahler Street Pizza, Happy Pizza Company, Pizza Pieros, Stony's Pizza and Treno Pizzeria.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. The cost includes four tickets that can be redeemed at the wood-fire pizza truck of your choice. These tickets will determine who will win the award. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m.

Attendees can also take part in the Pizza Olympics, which was described as "a fun competition" by Barrow Brewing Co. Details about what the competition entails weren't detailed online.