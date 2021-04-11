Secured Shred Event happening Saturday in Temple

The event starts at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and is open to Temple residents only.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you have piles of important paperwork and documents with sensitive information on it that needs to be shredded, head on over to the Secured Shred Event in Temple this Saturday.

The City of Temple Solid Waste Division is hosting the event, located at 3210 East Avenue H., offering residents a safe way to shred their documents and recycle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contact will be kept to a minimum. Participants are asked to drive to a designated drop-off area, remain in their vehicles, while event staff will unload and transport any boxes to the shredder area.

