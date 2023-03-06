'We're trying to really bring back the life that BLORA has to offer' | Sierra Beach BLORA reopens after three year closure

Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area crews hosted a Beach Bash on June 3 to celebrate the reopening.

BELTON, Texas — Sierra Beach BLORA on Fort Cavazos is now open once again after three years of closure. The beach will be open from dawn to dusk.

"We're basically relaunching the beach operations," Thomas Kenney, Outdoor Recreation Chief for Fort Cavazos, said. "It's been shut down for several years due to COVID. With the water being so low, we've had to kind of work on redoing the beach area down there. We've done a lot of different painting and different things like that trying to really bring back the life that BLORA has to offer."

To celebrate, the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area and Fort Cavazos teams hosted a "Beach Blast" from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

All the fan favorite activities were there, from zip lining, water balloon slingshot games, paddleboard demonstrations, food trucks and more. Even the young ones loved what the BLORA beach had to offer.

"I think the water is pretty," Beach Bash attendee, Janelle Chinn, said.

There are lots of changes, but one thing you might not see are lifeguards, unless it's a special event.

"Lifeguards are hard to find," Kenney said. "That's why we made this into more of a 'swim at your own risk'. We do have our signage up. We do have, actually, buoys down there that are safety buoys that people can throw out and things like that as well."

That isn't stopping the crew from pouring their hearts into making sure everyone enjoys the beauty of Central Texas.

"Our maintenance crew has done an incredible job on trying to make this, you know, safe down here for our people that are coming out for the military, their families, civilians, as well as the general public," Kenney said.

Kenney says there are a few other seasonal programs his team is hoping to put in place.

"We're working right now on some possible new contracts in the future, maybe doing some new cabins," Kenney said. "We've also got the movie nights going on out here."

The year-round park activities including camping, fishing, pavilion rentals, sport courts and so much more are always available.

