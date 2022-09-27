Carnaval festival to honor Salado's local Tonkawa legend

The festival will honor the Tonkawa legend as well as raise money for a local non-profit.

SALADO, Texas — Stretch out those fins, because Sirena's Creekside Carnaval will be coming to Salado this weekend, promising mermaids, music, and fun for all ages.

Themed around the local tale of Sirena, the festival will begin Saturday Oct. 1, and continue through Sunday Oct. 2 at Salado's Pace Park. Festivities will kick off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the Mermaid Promenade, where attendees can not only enjoy floats and entertainment, but will also witness the crowning of the first Creekside Princess of Carnaval.

There will be over 60 vendors at the event for attendees to visit, as well as seven food trucks, educational demonstrations by Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife, bounce houses, a petting zoo and more.

If all of these are not enough, the event will also be filled with live entertainment from musicians, to contortionists, to belly dancers and of course live mermaids.

Acton Academy Salado will also host a Children's Business fair on Saturday morning, bringing 50 child entrepreneurs to the Pace Park Pavilion.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday visitors can also watch the "Whatever Floats your Boat" race, where competitors will race boats made of recycled materials down Salado Creek.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Free parking will be available around the city, and there will be parking at the event for $5.

All proceeds of the Carnaval will go towards a local non-profit project to build an all-abilities playground at Pace Park.