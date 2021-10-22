Spooky 'Sitting Up With the Dead' brings Victorian-era funeral practices to life in Waco

In the Historic Waco Foundation's tours, visitors will be immersed in Victorian-era funeral customs, as well as tarot card and Ouija board demonstrations.

WACO, Texas — Immerse yourself in Victorian-era funeral customs and practices at the Historic Waco Foundation's annual fundraising event, Sitting Up With the Dead.

The event spans into two nights at the McCulloch House Museum, 407 Columbus Ave.:

Twilight Tour on Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Candlelight Tour on Oct. 23 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During the Twilight Tour, participants will be able to witness Victorian-era funeral customs, an Oujia board demonstration, as well as a presentation and dsicussion with a funeral director.

The Candlelight Tour is planning to show visitors how people mourned during the Victorian era in addition to tarot card demonstrations and old spiritualism practice demonstrations. A funeral director will also be there for discussions.

Both tours are expected to cover how the funeral practices of the past influenced the funeral practices of today.

“This event is always a favorite with our members and guests,” said Jill Barrow, Executive Director of HWF. “It’s a rare opportunity for our visitors to see a different side of the time period, and get a feeling for how mourning customs and traditions have changed since the late- 19th century.”

Tickets cost $10 for the Twilight Tour and $20 for the Candlelight Tour. College students can get a 25% discount on the Candlelight Tour at the door, but they must bring a valid student ID card.