St. Patrick's Day events happening across Central Texas this weekend

From a St. Patrick's Day Block Party to a Beard Competition, there are several events happening to help you celebrate the luck of the Irish!

TEMPLE, Texas — Celebrate the luck of the Irish with these events St. Patrick's Day events happening this weekend!

There are several happening Saturday that are unique like a first-ever Beard competition in Waco, as well as family-friendly!

FRIDAY

St. Patrick's Day Block Party at Fire Base Brewing

Don your kilts and enjoy a night of music, corn beef sammies and green beer! Fire Base is also having a new release Nitro Stout for the occasion.

When: March 17, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 8 South First Street, Temple, TX 76501

St. Patrick's Day Party with Bingo

Don on your green attire and enjoy some Irish beer with a round or two of bingo at this St. Patrick's Day party. There will also be music and games.

Bingo starts at 7 p.m.

When: March 17, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Camp Caylor Cantina, 134 County Rd. 4814, Copperas Cove

16th Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

O'Brien's Irish Pub is hosting its 16th Annual celebration, offering green and Irish beer, Irish food favorites, as well as live music all day!

Bands performing include a bagpiping performance.

When: March 17, starts at 5 p.m. until close

Where: O'Brien's Irish Pub, 11 East Central Ave., Temple

St. Patrick's Day Karaoke

What's St. Patrick's Day without some singing? Enjoy great songs, great company and green beer at BIG's Mayberry Tavern.

When: March 17, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: BIG's Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Rd., Lorena

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's .5k Run for Beer

This year marks the 1st annual .5k Run for Beer by Nolan Creek Brewery. The course covers three blocks of Downtown Belton. You don't have to run, either. You can jog or even skip if you'd like! You're encouraged to wear your best St. Patrick's Day gear too!

Registration includes FREE beer, a custom shirt and Downtown Belton Business coupons.

When: March 18, check-in at 9:30 a.m., race starts 10 a.m.

Where: Start at The Gin and Scores Complex (219 South East St.) and ends at Nolan Creek Brewery (206 North Penelope St.)

Camp Fimfo Waco St. Patrick's Day Cornhole Tournament

Show off your cornhole skills in this friendly tournament while enjoying live music, axe throwing and St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials.

It costs $150 for a team of two to compete.

Proceeds benefit Waco Habitat for Humanity.

When: March 18, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Camp Fimfo Waco, 1000 Chickadee Lane, Waco

St. Patrick's Day Beard Competition

Think you have the best beard of all time? Then go head-to-head with other beard extraordinaires at Waco's 1st Annual St. Patrick's Beard Competition!

Categories range from 0" to 6" beards to 12" beards and longer, as well as the Leprechaun Red Beard Challenge! Prizes will be announced at the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Talitha Koum Institute, a non-profit organization that provides brain development for trauma-affected children from eight weeks to 5 years.

Entry fee for contestants is $25. Register here.

When: March 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: J.S. Barnett's Whiskey House, 420 Franklin Ave., Waco

St. Patty's Pub Crawl

The Waco Trolley's Brew Bus will take you to some of the best bars in Waco so that you could get the most out of your St. Patrick's Day. Exclusive drink specials are expected. The bar crawl is four hours long.

When: March 18, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Location announced with ticket purchase

ALL WEEKEND

St. Patrick's Day Party Weekend

Why just celebrate St. Patrick's Day when you can celebrate the whole weekend? There will be green beer at this event, as well as beer-battered food, limited Shepard's Pie, as well as corned beef cabbage.

When: March 17 to March 19