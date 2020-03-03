AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) is days away, and a few companies are not going to be in attendance. Major tech companies have pulled out of attending the festival that kicks off on March 13 as concerns surrounding coronavirus continue to grow.

A petition calling for the cancellation of the two-week event has garrnered more than 32,000 signatures so far. SXSW said it isn't changing its stance on canceling and has continued announcing new big-name speakers.

More than 80,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and more than 60 of those cases are in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Here's a list of companies that have pulled out of SXSW so far:

On March 2, Twitter became the first big company to cancel after Market Watch reported the company's CEO will no longer speak at the annual festival. Hours later, Facebook announced it won't be participating in SXSW.

The following day on March 3, Intel shared that it is also pulling out of attending Austin's biggest event, as did Mashable.

