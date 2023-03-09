Ink Masters Tattoo Expo coming to Killeen

The four-day event will feature over 160 tattoo artists, piercings, custom jewelry, food and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — Ink Masters is bringing their famous Tattoo Show to Killeen in March.

The 2023 Killeen Tattoo Expo will bring four full days of tattoos, piercings and more to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center between March 16 and March 19.

Over 160 award winning tattoo artists from all over the world will be offering live, on-the-spot tattoos and piercings throughout the weekend. Offering styles from realistic to traditional, black and grey or in color, artists can help guests choose the best styles and artists for them.

In addition to tattoos and piercings, the event will also feature custom jewelry, CBD, chair massages, food and free tattoo giveaways.

Two free tattoos will be raffled off each day of the event, with over $1,200 worth of free tattoos being offered throughout the weekend. Raffle entries are free with the purchase of an entrance pass, and winners can receive the tattoo from the artist of their choice.

Tickets for the expo are only available at the door. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 18; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for each day are $20, with three-day weekend passes available for $35. Visitors can save $5 on their tickets on Thursday and Friday if they arrive before 5 p.m.

All ages are welcome at the event, although children must be accompanied by an adult, and guests must be 18 or older with a valid ID to receive a tattoo.