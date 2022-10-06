Temple Animal Shelter needs your help to 'clear the shelter'

The event hopes to encourage more residents to come out and help the shelter which is currently at 100 percent capacity.

The Temple Animal Shelter will be hosting a "Clear the Shelter" event Aug. 27th from Noon to 4 p.m., according to Temple Animal Services.

The event hopes to encourage more residents to come out and help the shelter which is currently at 100 percent capacity.

The shelter asks for those interested in adopting to bring their IDs. If your address on the ID is not up to date, please bring a utility bill with the correct address in addition to your ID.

For more information on the animals available for adoption, visit here.