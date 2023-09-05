Temple Fire and Rescue invites community to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The public is invited to the Central Fire Station to pay respects to those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2022

Temple Fire and Rescue has invited the public to attend an event to pay respects to those who died on 9/11.

On Sept. 11, community members are invited to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Central Fire Station to pay respects to the 2,977 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The service, held from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., will feature opening remarks and the ringing of the bell commemorating a line-of-duty death and marking the collapse of the World Trade Center's South and North towers, said Temple Fire and Rescue in a release about the event.

"This ceremony allows us to come together as a community and pay tribute to the brave heroes and innocent victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11," said Fire Chief Mitch Randles. "We never want to forget their memory and continue to honor those who are still affected today by the terrible attack."

The event is free and open to the public.

The Central Fire Station is located at 210 N. Third St. in Temple, Texas.