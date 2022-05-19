Here's when Temple's water park, city pools will open for summer

Currently, only splash pads at Ferguson, Jaycee, Miller and West Temple Parks are open.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced Thursday that its residents can cool down at three of the city's outdoor swimming pools and the Lion Junction Family Water Park when they reopen in the upcoming weeks.

The city plans to reopen Clark Pool, Walker Pool and the Summit Recreation Center's outdoor pool on June 4 until Aug. 14.

The public can learn how to swim with swimming lessons this summer or apply to becoming a lifeguard for the season.

When it comes to the water park, it's expected to open for a few days from May 28 through May 30. Then, it will reopen for the summer starting June 4 until Sept. 5.