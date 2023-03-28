Ticketing announcement coming Friday for 2024 solar eclipse event in Waco

The news conference will be start between 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on March 31. 6 News plans to livestream the event.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco, along with representatives from Baylor University and Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz., will be holding a news conference on Friday, March 31, to talk about ticketing for next year's total solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse is set to happen on Monday, April 8, 2024. Lucky for Central Texans, we are in its path of totality, meaning we will be able to see a full solar eclipse! The last time this astronomical event was visible from Waco was July 29, 1878, according to the City of Waco.

All organizations said they are finalizing the plans for its watch party event, "Eclipse Over Texas 2024: Live from Waco." It will happen the day of the eclipse in 2024 at Baylor's McLane Stadium where there will be celebrations, presentations from astronomers and educators, live telescope viewing of the eclipse, as well as a live stream for people who want to witness the astronomical event from all over the world.

They anticipate the solar eclipse will be in totality around 1:38 p.m. and will last for a little over four minutes, almost double the time since the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse event.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight from hitting the Earth. While this happens, you'll be see the Sun's corona, or crown.