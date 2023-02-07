Unaccompanied Veteran Jerry L. Osborn to be buried in Killeen

Private Osborn served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is having an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Private Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

Private Osborn was born on Oct. 30, 1948 and served in the United States Army from November 1965 to March 1967.

Killeen community members are encouraged to come as next-of-kin are not expected to attend Private Osborn's burial.

The Texas Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on behalf of Private Osborn if no next-of-kin is present.

This event is open to the public as the Texas Veterans Land Board wants to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind or forgotten about.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 SH 195 in Killeen, Texas.





Join us in honoring the life and service of Unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran Jerry Leroy Osborn on Tuesday, February 14,... Posted by Texas VLB on Tuesday, February 7, 2023