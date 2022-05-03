Vendors needed for Family Fun Day event in Downtown Killeen

The event is being held on Saturday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on East Avenue D. It'll offer families fun shows, games, food and shopping!

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted on March 5, 2022.

The City of Killeen is in the need of more vendors, including food trucks, for its Family Fun Day event being held at the end of the month.

The event is being held on Saturday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on East Avenue D. It'll offer families fun entertainment like a magic show, games, food and shopping.

In a news release on Wednesday, though, the City said it is still looking for food trucks and vendors to help out.

The deadline to sign up is March 18. You can fill out a vendor application here or contact Levallois Hamilton, the Community Engagement Coordinator, at 254-501-7758.