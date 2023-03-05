Waco Fire Department hosting third annual Citizen Fire Academy

McLennan County residents 18 and older are invited to come learn more about being a firefighter.

WACO, Texas — Ever wondered what it's like to be a firefighter? If so, this could be your lucky day.

The Waco Fire Department is welcoming residents to its third annual Citizen Fire Academy this fall.

All McLennan County residents age 18 and older are invited to the Academy to learn more about being a firefighter, both through classroom instruction and hands-on demonstrations.

The Citizen Fire Academy will be held on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Sept. 14 and continuing through Oct. 5.

The department says class space for the academy is limited to 25 participants, so be sure to RSVP to secure your spot.

To RSVP, visit this link.