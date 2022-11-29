Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood

From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!

The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy.

From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be at different neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The schedule is below, but can change depending on weather.

Monday, Nov. 28 - Dean Highland & Sanger Heights

Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Alta Vista, Oakwood & Baylor

Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Highway 84 (not Meadowland Est.)

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Carver & East Riverside

Friday, Dec. 2 - Downtown & Timbercrest

More dates are expected to be announced. You can check here for updates.

"Waco Fire makes every effort to travel every Waco street," the city said in a news release.