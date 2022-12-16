Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Killeen City Cemetery

Fallen veterans will be honored this weekend for National Wreaths Across America Day.

KILLEEN, Texas — Wreaths Across America will be remembering and honoring veterans at the Killeen City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans while saying each of their names out loud to be remembered.

Wreaths Across America does this ceremony annually at more than 3,400 locations around the country and abroad.

Veterans from all the way back to the Revolutionary War are honored at these ceremonies.

For those looking to sponsor a wreath or volunteer their time to help place them on the graves, please visit here.