WWE announced they will have 21 live events.

SAN ANTONIO — World Wrestling Entertainment announced that SummerSlam will take place in August. And one of the live events is going to take place in the Alamo City.

WWE announced they will have 21 live events. One of them will take place Monday, Aug. 18, at the AT&T Center.

The event will stream live on Peacock and on WWE Network everywhere else.