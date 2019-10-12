KILLEEN, Texas —
Now in the top 8, Rose Short will learn if she moves on once again on “The Voice.”
Monday night, Short performed the song “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, which brought some of the judges to tears.
Gwen Stafani truly showed her support for the final member on her team after the powerful performance.
Although each group and solo performance let each voice shine, Tuesday night, the final eight will be narrowed down to the final four.
Cutting the finalists in half, will Rose Short make it through?
Popular on KCENTV.com:
- RELATED: The Voice | Rose Short advances to semifinals with Blake Shelton cover
- RELATED: Were fans amazed enough to vote Killeen singer Rose Short to the next round of 'The Voice?'
- RELATED: 'The Voice' | Rose Short made it to the next round! Tune in Monday to watch her sing again
- RELATED: Killeen singer Rose Short learned her fate Tuesday night on 'The Voice'
- RELATED: 'The Voice' live shows begin: Will Killeen singer Rose Short make it to the next round?
- RELATED: 'She didn't want to do it' Meet the woman behind America's discovery of Rose Short
- RELATED: 'She can save souls with that voice' | Killeen native on 'The Voice,' Rose Short, has all of the support from her family
- RELATED: Killeen contestant on 'The Voice' Rose Short visits 6 News
- RELATED: Killeen's Rose Short advances on 'The Voice' after battling Jessie Lawrence
- RELATED: 'You slayed my song:' Killeen singer turns chairs on ‘The Voice’ with John Legend's ‘Preach’
- RELATED: Killeen singer Rose Short tells the story of her journey to 'The Voice'