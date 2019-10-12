KILLEEN, Texas —

Now in the top 8, Rose Short will learn if she moves on once again on “The Voice.”

Monday night, Short performed the song “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, which brought some of the judges to tears.

Gwen Stafani truly showed her support for the final member on her team after the powerful performance.

Although each group and solo performance let each voice shine, Tuesday night, the final eight will be narrowed down to the final four.

Cutting the finalists in half, will Rose Short make it through?

