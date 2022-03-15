The lineup for the 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown has been released

WACO, Texas — The lineup for all forty food trucks that will compete for Waco's ultimate food title at the 2022 Food Truck Showdown (FTS) has been released for March 19.
These food trucks are from all over the nation and Central Texas. The competition starts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The list was originally released via Facebook on March 8.
The list is as follows:
100x35 Latin Cuisine - Belton, TX
Bahler Street Pizza - Temple, TX
Boardwalk on Elm - Waco, TX
Bottom of the Barrel Food Truck and Catering- Kingsville,TX
Burgertology- Waco, TX
Catered Delights, LLC
Churros’ Time Waco- Waco, TX
Cuppiecakes of Waco- Waco, TX
Doughnut Snob - Fort Worth, TX
Flaming Grill Barbecue - Garland,TX
G&gee’s - Waco, TX
Gelu Italian Ice - Robinson, TX
Gospel Taco - Waco, TX
Groovy Chicken and Waffles- Denton, TX
Heny's Fly Chicken - Waco, TX
Holy frijole - Waco, TX
Kona Ice of Waco - Waco, TX
La Parrilla by Chef Jose - Waco, TX
La Palapa Mexican Grill - Killeen, TX
Le's Kitchen - Waco, TX
Mac's Fry House - Raleigh, North Carolina
Mr. B's Gumbo & Mo- Dallas, TX
Nico's Of Texas - Central, TX
Nipa Truck - Gatesville, TX
One Fat Dog - Houston, TX
Papi Taco - McGregor, TX
Ragin Cajun Louisiana Kitchen Food Truck - Lousiana
Rock and Rollin Grill - Central, TX
Shiver Me Shavers - Central, TX
The BITE Company - Lewisville,TX
Sweet Pops - College Station, TX
T Spoon Catering - Garland, TX
Taquisa Waco- Waco, TX
Baby's Famous Tacos and Chicken - Atlanta, GA
YUM PIG OKC - Oklahoma City, OK
Zookies Cookie Sundaes - Waco, TX
Want to Volunteer?
Volunteers are required to attend one of the following training sessions:
- Wednesday, March 16th - 10 a.m.
- Thursday, March 17th - 12 p.m.
- Thursday, March 17th - 5:30 p.m.
Each training will take approximately one hour, according to FTS. Training will be held at the Waco Chamber office located at 101 S. 3rd St.
