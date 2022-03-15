The lineup for the 2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown has been released

The Texas Food Truck Showdown is happening in less than two weeks and volunteers are still needed.

WACO, Texas — The lineup for all forty food trucks that will compete for Waco's ultimate food title at the 2022 Food Truck Showdown (FTS) has been released for March 19.

These food trucks are from all over the nation and Central Texas. The competition starts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The list was originally released via Facebook on March 8.

The list is as follows:

Want to Volunteer?

Volunteers are required to attend one of the following training sessions:

Wednesday, March 16th - 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 17th - 12 p.m.

Thursday, March 17th - 5:30 p.m.

Each training will take approximately one hour, according to FTS. Training will be held at the Waco Chamber office located at 101 S. 3rd St.