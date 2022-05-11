Killeen hosts Free Document Shred and Tire Disposal Day

The event will be held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot.

The City of Killeen will host Free Document Shred and Tire Disposal Day on Nov. 19.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event will be held at the Lions Park Aquatics parking lot, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The event is open to Killeen residents only and proof of residence will be required, according to the city. There is also a limit of four tires per customer.

Benefits | What is the reason for free Document Shred and Tire Disposal Day?

The City of Killeen says it encourages its residents to destroy items properly in order to protect customers and businesses, reduce safety hazards, comply with federal privacy laws, improve document security and ensure responsible recycling.

Unused tires in a yard can store rainwater, which attracts unwanted pests. A recycled tire can be turned into fuel, used in asphalt, playground equipment and more, according to the city.