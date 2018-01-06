HOUSTON -- It'll be Jimmy Kimmel versus Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday in Houston after Twitter trash talk led to a charity basketball matchup.
The two will play in a showdown at Texas Southern University on June 16, and yes the trash talk continues.
This all started after Game 7 of the Western Conference NBA Finals when Kimmel said Cruz looked like a blob fish and blamed him for the Rockets’ loss.
Now the pair will play against each other on the court, and the loser will pay $5,000 to charity.
On Monday night Kimmel tweeted how Houstonians can request free tickets to the event with, yes, more trash talk and the hashtag “#Cruzin4aLosin.”
Go to http://KimmelvsCruz.com to answer a few questions and request tickets. You can ask for up to three.