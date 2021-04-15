x
Get paid $1,000 to binge 'Fixer Upper,' other home improvement shows

The website, ReviewHomeWarranties, is offering to pay someone a $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.

If you're a Wacoan, chances are, you're a huge Chip and Joanna Gaines fan. If only you can get paid watching their show "Fixer Upper."

Turns out, you can!

The website, ReviewHomeWarranties, is offering to pay someone a $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.

You'll be able to select from the following:

  • Fixer Upper
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • House Hunters
  • This Old House
  • Flip or Flop
  • Property Brothers
  • Rehab Addict
  • HGTV Design Star
  • Flipping Out
  • Curb Appeal
  • Favorite Youtube Channel

The only requirement is that you watch these episodes within a month and fill out a worksheet telling about your experience.

So, if you are a home improvement enthusiast or just a huge Chip and Jo fan, apply by May 10. You must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen or permanent resident.

The winner will be chosen on May 17.

Click here to apply.

