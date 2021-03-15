Houston well-represented at Grammy Awards

Houstonians Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Blue Ivy have all won music's biggest prize, and one award was presented by fellow Houstonian Lizzo.

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards has had plenty of Houston representation Sunday night, and it started when the show did.

The first award of the night for for Best New Artist, which was presented by Houston superstar Lizzo. And the Grammy went to fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth rapper to win the award, which she accepted in person on the outdoor stage Sunday night, tearing up before she even began talking.

The award was the first one handed out during the telecast, but Megan Thee Stallion had already won a Grammy earlier Sunday for “Savage,” her hit that features Beyoncé.

The song is also nominated for best rap song and record of the year.

She beat out fellow nominees Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

But Megan Thee Stallion wasn't done winning yet.

She won with Best Rap Song with “Savage,” a song that featured Beyoncé. And that win gave Beyoncé a record-tying 27th Grammy.

With the total, Beyoncé matched Alison Krauss as the woman who has won the most Grammys, and may surpass Krauss before the show is over.

Megan Thee Stallion accepted the award minutes after her head-turning performance of “W.A.P.” with Cardi B aired on the show. She praised all the nominees, saying, “Music really helped a lot of us get through the pandemic.”

Megan, who earlier was crowned best new artist, thanked Beyoncé for her role in the song, saying “When I was little, I wanted to grow up to be the rap Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé jumped on the mic to say, “I just want to quickly give my love to Megan,” adding “I have so much respect for you” and thanked her for inviting to contribute to the track.

Before leaving the stage, Beyonce gave H-town a shoutout.

"Houston, we love you," Beyonce said.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy won before the broadcast started

Before the show even began, Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter – were awarded Grammys.

During the show’s pre-ceremony, they won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” making 9-year-old Blue Ivy the second youngest person to win a Grammy and brings Beyoncé steps closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

For Beyonce, that was her 25th Grammy win. She was nominated in nine total categories.