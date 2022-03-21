'Growing Together' | Texas Association of Museums 2022 Annual in-person Meeting

This event will be three days long and will be the first in-person annual meeting for TAM in two years from March 22 through March 25.

WACO, Texas — Waco and its museum community will be hosting the Texas Association of Museums (TAM) 2022 Annual Meeting, “Growing Together: Tackling the Challenges of Today and Tomorrow.”

This event will be three days long and will be the first in-person annual meeting for TAM in two years from March 22 through March 25, according to museum. The conference’s daytime programming will be hosted at Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum and the Dr. Pepper Museum.

The conference will include workshops, tours, and interactive sessions crafted for museum administrators, trustees, collections managers, educators, exhibition designers and external relations staff, according to the museum. Some attendees will be watching keynotes live while others will experience them virtually either off-site or in another part of the museum.

Charles Walter, Director of the Mayborn Museum annd TAM Treasurer , is excited to share what the museum has in store.

“We are thrilled to have the Texas Association of Museums join us in Waco. We are excited to share all our community has to offer," he said.

Attendees will get to tour some of Waco’s vibrant museums and cultural attractions, including the Cameron Park Zoo, Waco Mammoth National Monument, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Art Center Waco, Dr. Pepper Museum and Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum.