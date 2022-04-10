Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas

Example video title will go here for this video

Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods.

Trivia at Spare Time with five rounds of a terrific good time.The entire reservation fee ($20 per table) will be refunded onto a BLITZ gift card and given to you upon check-in, which can be used on anything in our center, from bowling and games to food and drinks.

Pajamas and socks required for event. Tickets Here.

Kids will enjoy an event filled with crafts, food and activities sponsored by Sonya's Creativ-ish Childcare Boutique. This event is for children ages 18 months to 8 years old.

This event is with the Bell County Motorworks Club. Bring your bike out as the community hands out candy. There will be Quality and Assurance Testing by trained BCM staff to ensure the quality of the candy.

The event will feature a costume contest with a $50 cash prize for first place. More information here.

FREE EVENT, but you can still purchase drink tickets here.

Ghouling fun in Waco : Halloween Events in Waco

Halloween Mini-Tour Kick-off Party - 4641 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway

Wednesday, Oct. 12th

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Chicago will be serving up "witchy brews" and "spooky spirits". This event however is for all ages, as spooky-themed fun games and prizes will be available! More information here

3rd Annual Halloween Rock Hunt

Sunday, Oct. 23rd

In order to find the time for this event, you must sign up for the event and find the instructions on the community group's Facebook page.

Halloween Dog Party - Mollie's Dog Palace, 1809 Columbus Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 23rd

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your pup out for the Halloween festivities too! Join Mollie's Dog place for a fun night in your best costume. A Photobooth, costume parade and contest are all expected at this event.

The event is $10, to purchase click here.

6th Street Second Annual Halloween Party - Sixth Street

Saturday, Oct. 29th

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This is an annual community event.

Halloween Sip and Play - Loud Liquor, 720 Elm Ave, 102

Thursday, Oct. 27th

7 p.m.

Come dressed and ready to be pampered like the creature you are, as you pick from three Holloween-themed nail color options:

Candy Corn - Orange, yellow and white splatter polish

Witch Cat - Black creme with a purple shimmer

Frankenstein - Black, green, and purple glitter polish

Purchase nail polish for $20 to secure your spot here.

Creative Waco Presents: Dia De Los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival - Indian Spring Park, 101 North University Parks Drive

Saturday, Oct. 29th

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Experience the cultural festival of Dia De Los Muertos at Indian Spring Park! The event will include a parade, live music food trucks and kid's activities. More information here.

Historic Waco Presents: Sitting up With The Dead - Twilight Tour - McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Friday, Oct. 28th

7 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Sitting Up With the Dead, where we take our guests through Victorian funeral customs and practices. This year will feature interactive activities, tours, vendors, snacks, and more!

Admission: Tickets are $15 for the first night, and are available online or at the door (members are entitled to their standard 20% discount).

Sitting Up with the Dead - Candlelight Tours - McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 29th

11:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.