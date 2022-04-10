Halloween is here | Boo-tastic events around Central Texas
Get those costumes ready for the busiest Halloween yet! Check the list to see what's happening in your neck of the frightful woods.
Shivers and Friendly Fright in Temple
Halloween Events in Temple
Ghouling fun in Waco
Halloween Events in Waco
Belton, toil and trouble
Halloween in Belton
Killer Halloween in Killeen
Halloween in Killeen
Horror Harker Heights Halloween
Halloween in Harker Heights
Frightful Fun in Fort Hood
Halloween Events in Fort Hood
5th Annual West Temple Oktoberfest - 3 West Alehouse & Grill, 7373 Honeysuckle
Saturday, Oct. 15
12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FREE EVENT, but you can still purchase drink tickets here.
A very FoxDog Halloween Birthday Bash
Saturday, Oct. 29th
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will feature a costume contest with a $50 cash prize for first place. More information here.
Sidebags & Sweets - 3925 S. General Bruce Dr.
Saturday, Oct.29th
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event is with the Bell County Motorworks Club. Bring your bike out as the community hands out candy. There will be Quality and Assurance Testing by trained BCM staff to ensure the quality of the candy.
Halloween Kids Night Out - Night View Dr.
Friday, Oct. 28th
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kids will enjoy an event filled with crafts, food and activities sponsored by Sonya's Creativ-ish Childcare Boutique. This event is for children ages 18 months to 8 years old.
Pajamas and socks required for event. Tickets Here.
Spare Time Texas: Scary Movies Trivia at Spare Time Texas - 5434 205 Loop
Trivia at Spare Time with five rounds of a terrific good time.The entire reservation fee ($20 per table) will be refunded onto a BLITZ gift card and given to you upon check-in, which can be used on anything in our center, from bowling and games to food and drinks.
Wednesday, Oct. 12th
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Old Chicago will be serving up "witchy brews" and "spooky spirits". This event however is for all ages, as spooky-themed fun games and prizes will be available! More information here
Sunday, Oct. 23rd
In order to find the time for this event, you must sign up for the event and find the instructions on the community group's Facebook page.
Halloween Dog Party - Mollie's Dog Palace, 1809 Columbus Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 23rd
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bring your pup out for the Halloween festivities too! Join Mollie's Dog place for a fun night in your best costume. A Photobooth, costume parade and contest are all expected at this event.
The event is $10, to purchase click here.
6th Street Second Annual Halloween Party - Sixth Street
Saturday, Oct. 29th
6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
This is an annual community event.
Halloween Sip and Play - Loud Liquor, 720 Elm Ave, 102
Thursday, Oct. 27th
7 p.m.
Come dressed and ready to be pampered like the creature you are, as you pick from three Holloween-themed nail color options:
- Candy Corn - Orange, yellow and white splatter polish
- Witch Cat - Black creme with a purple shimmer
- Frankenstein - Black, green, and purple glitter polish
Purchase nail polish for $20 to secure your spot here.
Creative Waco Presents: Dia De Los Muertos Waco Parade & Festival - Indian Spring Park, 101 North University Parks Drive
Saturday, Oct. 29th
4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Experience the cultural festival of Dia De Los Muertos at Indian Spring Park! The event will include a parade, live music food trucks and kid's activities. More information here.
Historic Waco Presents: Sitting up With The Dead - Twilight Tour - McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Friday, Oct. 28th
7 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
Sitting Up With the Dead, where we take our guests through Victorian funeral customs and practices. This year will feature interactive activities, tours, vendors, snacks, and more!
Admission: Tickets are $15 for the first night, and are available online or at the door (members are entitled to their standard 20% discount).
Sitting Up with the Dead - Candlelight Tours - McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 29th
11:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.
This tour will only take place after nightfall when the house will only be lit by candles. The event will even include a tarot reader in addition to other tours, vendors and more! More information here.
Halloween: Chili Cookoff & Costume Contest - The Wood Group of Fairway - 127 Lake Rd. Ste. 300
Wednesday, Oct. 26th
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come dressed in your best costume and prizes will be given to the best costumes! Information here.
Watch Ghostbusters (1984) at the Beltonian Theater
Monday, Oct. 10th Oct. 16th
The Beltonian Theater will be hosting Ghostbusters for Halloween. The Austin Ghostbusters will be in attendance as well as the car for most of the screenings. Purchase your tickets here. COVID protocol will also be followed throughout the event.
McDermott's Halloween Party - McDermotts Club - 2000 E. Elms Rd.
Saturday, Oct. 29th
8 p.m. to Midnight
This event will be held at a bar, adults-only event (21 and up). McDermott will be filled with appetizers and drinks to fill the night. A costume contest and a chance to Win a bar tab will also be some activities featured at this event. Click here for more.
"Be it" Paint & Trivia Night - Painting with a Twist - 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220
Sunday, Oct. 30th
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for this event! Reserve your seats now. Paint a masterpiece while you answer trivia about your favorite Halloween cult classics. This class is 18+
Harker Heights Farmer's Market - Harker Heights City Hall - 305 Miller's Crossing
Saturday, Oct. 29th
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit the market at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot for local farmers, producers and artisans for a variety of products like vegetables, fruits, plants, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more!
More information here.
4th Annual Harvest Fest Family Fun Night
Monday, Oct. 31st
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission for this event: $0 to $75. Buy tickets here.
This is described as a safe environment for kids to Trunk or Treat. There will also be entertainment, vendors, cars and more!
Halloween Costume Bash - Phantom Warrior Center - 761 Tank Battalion
Oct. 21st
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This event is open to the public 21 and older with post access, bring your friends or spouse and enjoy a night of fun and dancing! There will be a costume contest
