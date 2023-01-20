"Sad and difficult decision": Harp Design Co. closes Waco store

Magnolia Network's Clint Harp shutters Waco shop and website.

It's goodbye...for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight.

Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.

"Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it’s time to shift! We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses, and more. Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb…we have discovered our limits!" they shared in a Facebook post on January 12th.

Harp will continue his current show on Magnolia Network called "Restoration Road."

The couple says they will host a warehouse sale for locals in the Waco area for items left over after the store's closing.

Fans are expressing their support for the Harp family.

"Sad to say goodbye to something you love & been so successful at but know there are great things ahead for you & your family!! Good luck," writes one fan on the post.