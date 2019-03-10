PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — What's better than a Hallmark Christmas movie? One set at Dollywood with a special appearance from Dolly Parton, of course!

The movie hits the small screen on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. so mark your calendars, dig out those holiday pajamas and get ready to experience Christmas the Dollywood way.

ET's got a whole rundown of the plot, but basically, McKellar is a single mom and successful Broadway producer who is forced to return to her hometown roots when financial difficulty shuts down her latest show. Of course, as she tries to put on a show at Dollywood, she'll clash with the park's entertainment director and the two will likely fall in love during the process.

If you need us on Dec. 8, you know where we'll be.

