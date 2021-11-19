'How To Get Away With Murder' trending amidst Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty verdict

Many people shared their opinions on social media after hearing the verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse Kenosha shooting.

KENOSHA, Wis — #HowToGetAwayWithMurder is now trending on social media after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges on Friday.

Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding another with an AR-style rifle during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot by a white police officer last year.

Blake was left paralyzed after being shot by officer Rusten Shekey in Kenosha last year. Blake had originally called the police when he thought he was having a panic attack Fourth of July weekend.

Rittenhouse would've gotten life in prison if he was found guilty on the most serious charge, which was first-degree intentional homicide.

There were mixed reactions on Twitter and other social media platforms to the Rittenhouse verdict.

On Twitter, many were shocked by the verdict:

Another user compared this case to the case of George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was found not guilty of shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Marton in 2012.

So far, there are over 1,700 tweets regarding the #HowToGetAwayWith Murder. Other trending hashtags included "ALL Charges" with 180k tweets as well as "ACLU" with 34.2K tweets. The American Civil Liberties Unit released a series of tweets centering the Rittenhouse verdict.

On Facebook on our KCEN page, many had different views of the verdict. "Charge him," one user wrote. Others believed that justice was served for Rittenhouse.

Another user wrote, "I believe the verdict was just."

The internet is going through a series of emotions as everyone is hearing of the verdict.

6News will keep updated on the Rittenhouse aftermath if more happens in the following days. What are your thoughts on the verdict?