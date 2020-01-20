BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest igloo dining experience to hit the area comes with quite the view. There are now 10 "snow globes" set up along the brink of the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. It's a new component of the Niagara Icewine Festival.

The "Snow Globe Soiree" dinner series will run weekends through February 16, with three-course meals prepared by a rotating cast of chefs from the region.

"We figured this is the closest experience anyone could ever have with a falls view, so to speak, and we know that term is used a lot," said the Icewine Festival's Korey Rorison. "But we wanted to really do something different and have a great view and great overall experience for the guests. Definitely unique and one of a kind."

The cost to rent a dome is $999 Canadian, which includes dinner for six guests and two bottles of wine.

