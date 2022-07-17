Jak Knight, 'Big Mouth' Writer, Actor and Stand-Up Comedian dies at 28

LOS ANGELES — Best known for his work on Netflix's "Big Mouth", writer and comedian Jak Knight has died at the age of 28, according to the show's Twitter.
Knight died Thursday in Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter. No additional details surrounding his death have been made public.
The writer and stand-up comedian had recently co-written and launched, "The Bust Down". He was also known for his work and writing in "Big Mouth", "Black-ish", HBO's "Pause With Sam Jay", as well as Netflix's 2018 "The Comedy Lineup Series".
Comedians, networks and actors reacted to the news of the talent's death:
