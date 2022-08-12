Jasmin's Fashion Finds: New Boutique in Temple offers stylish trendy clothes and a hat bar

TEMPLE, Texas — From hats to clothes and shoes, one thing is for sure. Central Texas has style.
And one local fashion connoisseur is making her mark, by bringing a big city vibe to Temple.
Ademaris Price is the owner of Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar. The boutique is in Downtown Temple at 118 South 1st Street. The boutique opened on Oct. 22.
“I felt like it would be a fun edition to the downtown area,” said Price. The downtown area is growing, and I wanted to be a part of that growth. I thought to bring the city vibe to a small town.
Price is a former raspatory therapist. The fashion queen got her MBA in business and opened the boutique where she offers unique clothing and antiques. She also offers jewelry, candles, and a hat bar.
"Ladies can come here even host parties bring their friends and customize their own hats with pens and feathers," said Price. "I’m starting to bring in a little bit of the holiday collections. I like deeper colors, so this is defiantly my aesthetic. I tell people when you shop here you are shopping my closet.
This fashion find was a success, Lenna Lane is the real deal.
"I wanted a name that meant something strong, but sounded sweet, kind of personifies what a woman is like,” said Price. “I am really big on names with meaning I wanted the same for the boutique.”
Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. On Sunday from 10:00 am until 7:00 p.m.
