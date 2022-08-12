Jasmin's Fashion Finds: New Boutique in Temple offers stylish trendy clothes and a hat bar

“I felt like it would be a fun edition to the downtown area,” said Price. The downtown area is growing, and I wanted to be a part of that growth. I thought to bring the city vibe to a small town.



Price is a former raspatory therapist. The fashion queen got her MBA in business and opened the boutique where she offers unique clothing and antiques. She also offers jewelry, candles, and a hat bar.



"Ladies can come here even host parties bring their friends and customize their own hats with pens and feathers," said Price. "I’m starting to bring in a little bit of the holiday collections. I like deeper colors, so this is defiantly my aesthetic. I tell people when you shop here you are shopping my closet.



This fashion find was a success, Lenna Lane is the real deal.



"I wanted a name that meant something strong, but sounded sweet, kind of personifies what a woman is like,” said Price. “I am really big on names with meaning I wanted the same for the boutique.”



Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. On Sunday from 10:00 am until 7:00 p.m.