HOUSTON — J.J. Watt, his brothers and parents show off their acting skills in the newest Subway commercial, which was posted to the sandwich chain's YouTube channel Monday.

The video is to promote a buy one get one free deal available through downloading the Subway mobile app.

In the ad, the Watt brothers are squeezed into the backseat of a loaded family vehicle when their father returns with a bag of footlong sandwiches. That's when the hijinks commence as Derek corrects T.J. on what his favorite sandwich is.

"I changed my favorite, Derek," T.J. snaps back.

Mom Connie Watt is quick to shut it down and the three brothers respond "sorry" in unison like polite little boys.

Adorable. Campy. And running at only 15 seconds, it's the charming wholesomeness you would expect from a Watt family commercial.

