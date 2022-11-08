Joanna Gaines releases new memoir

WACO, Texas — The first solo memoir penned by Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines is available now. "The Stories We Tell," is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Gaines narrating.
The Waco resident announced in August she was writing a memoir telling fans on social media, “We all have a story to tell. This happens to be mine—every chapter a window into who I am, the journey I’m on, and the season I’m in right now,” says Gaines. “Because this is my story, maybe you won’t always relate, or maybe it will feel like you’re looking in a mirror. Whatever we have in common and whatever differences lie between us, I only hope my story can help shine a light on the beauty of yours. That my own soul work will stir something of your own. And that by the time you get to the end of my story, you’re also holding the beautiful beginnings of your own. A story only you can tell. And I hope that you will.”
In October, Gaines spoke to an audience at the Magnolia Silos in Waco to share excerpts of her new memoir before its release.
Gaines is a New York Times bestselling author and has previously written two children's books "The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be," and "We Are The Gardeners." Her other literary works include, "The Magnolia Story," "The Magnolia Table" and "Homebody."
Leading up to the book release, Gaines encouraged her 1.4 million followers on Twitter to share their own childhood photos. A photo from 1984 is included in the cover art for the book published by Harper Select.
