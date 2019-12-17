WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines announced on Twitter Monday that the new network will be coming in Oct. 2020.
"Our network is launching October 2020 (which feels simultaneously so soon and yet so far away,)" Gaines said. "Let the countdown begin!"
