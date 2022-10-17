Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023

"Don't Stop Believin" because Journey will play in February

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023.

The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.

Their tour begins on Feb. 4 in Pennsylvania and will come to Austin to perform at the Moody Center, located on the University of Texas at Austin's campus at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive, on Feb. 22, 2023.

The 2023 tour will include rescheduled dates from the Washington, DC, Hartford, Toronto and Quebec tour stops that were rescheduled from COVID-19 closures.

Austin is one of the two Texas cities that Journey will be visiting for the tour. The only other city is San Antonio, which Journey will play there on April 4.

Tickets for the performance go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. here.

Journey is not the only big-name band coming to the Moody Center in 2023. Blink-182 will be on the stage in July. The announcement of these names come after recently hosting famous acts like Harry Styles, who had a six-night residency, and The Killers.