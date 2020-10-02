ROUND ROCK, Texas — America's largest indoor water park is slated to open in Round Rock this year, and we now have a better idea of what it will look like.

Kalahari Resort released new renderings of its latest location that's made up of a water park, entertainment centers and convention centers.

Todd Nelson, who is the president and CEO of Kalahari Resorts, told KVUE the water park will feature an indoor theme park, six full-service restaurants, a piano bar, full spa, delis, pizzerias and retail space.

Kalahari Resort will have a 975-room hotel and a 2,000-square-foot convention center inside a 1.5 million-square-foot resort.

Renderings: A look at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock

While these parks are known for their prominent size, they also have an African theme and family-style lodging.

The $350 million development is sitting on 351 acres of land on U.S. Highway 79 across from the Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park.

Construction on the resort began in May of 2018, and according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, it's expected to open in November 2020.

