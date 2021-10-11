KCEN partners with United Way for annual Chrome and Carols fundraiser

United Way of Central Texas is hosting their annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees fundraiser. KCEN's Kris Radcliffe and Leslie Draffin will Emcee the event.

CENTRAL, Texas — Christmas time is right around the corner and the United Way of Central Texas has partnered up with KCEN for the annual Chrome and Carols Festival of Trees.

The ninth annual event is Dec.2 in Temple. The event will be hosted at the Horny Toad Harley-Davidson at 6 p.m.

6 News evening anchors Kris Radcliff and Leslie Draffin will be serving as this year's emcees for the event.

There will be seventeen professionally decorated Christmas Trees that will be raffled off with more than $1,000 worth of gifts beneath each tree.

In addition, there will be a live and silent auction. This year's live auction items include an HEB chef package, Grand Harley Davidson Tree to name a few.