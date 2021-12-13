Killeen elementary school roots for former student, 'Voice' contestant Jershika Maple in video

Maple, a resident from Killeen, was one of the final five competing Monday night for the top spot in Season 21.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen elementary school is cheering on its former student Jershika Maple as she competes in "The Voice" finale this week.

In a short video retweeted by Maple, the principal of Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School was joined by Maple's fifth grade teacher, Mr. Taylor, and his students to show their support.

"And I brought a few friends with me today, just to wish you well Jershika. We're rooting for you in this competition," Taylor said in the video.

Literally just crying 🥺✨💛😭 pic.twitter.com/1DXYvbHgf7 — Jershika Maple (@Jershikajmaple) December 13, 2021

Maple, a resident from Killeen, was one of the final five competing Monday night for the top spot in Season 21.

Maple was saved twice in the past two weeks and thanks America she's been able to keep her dream alive.

On Monday night, she sang her heart out, opening the show with a personal letter and then performed a cover of "I'm Going Down" by Mary J. Blige.

Later on, she performed Adele's "Rolling In the Deep."