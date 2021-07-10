'This is truly a dream come true' | Killeen native Jershika Maple excited about competing on 'The Voice'

6 News caught up with the Team Kelly member, Killeen's own Jershika Maple.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is making its presence known once again on "The Voice" with two contestants from the Killeen area: Jershika Maple and Emmanuel Hernandez.

Today, 6 News caught up with one of them - a Team Kelly member - and Killeen's own Maple. She said this is all a dream come true.

"Me opening my eyes and seeing that they turned around for me was like the best feeling in the world," she said.

She also shared a message for her supporters.

"I just want to tell all of my supporters, family and friends and fans: Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. This is truly a dream come true. I have dreamed of this ever since I was a little girl and you guys are literally helping me achieve my dreams as far as supporting me and being behind me," she said. "The love is truly overwhelming and I can't thank you guys enough."

Maple also encouraged supporters to keep watching the show and vote for her using "The Voice" app. You can catch Maple on 6 News during "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Watch Maple's blind audition where she sang New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain" below. And right under that, you can watch Manny Keith, another former Killeen ISD student, audition and join Team Blake.