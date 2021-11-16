Killeen native makes Top 11 on 'The Voice'

"Thank you once again America for voting me through… I mean every word that I say, truly my goal is always to encourage & inspire others," said Jershika Maple.

KILLEEN, Texas — Jershika Maple of Killeen moved on to the Top 11 on 'The Voice' Tuesday night.

Maple said this on her Instagram:

"THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN AMERICA FOR VOTING ME THROUGH… I mean every word that I say, truly my goal is always to encourage & inspire others. So many of you have shared your personal stories with me & I’m so grateful to know you have been emotionally touched, I love each of you sooo much!!! To my coach thank you so much for stealing me the best decision I made was making you my coach 🥺❤️ & HOW INCREDIBLE I SUNG WITH JOHN LEGEND TONIGHT TOO 👏🏾😭🤯"

The former Killeen ISD student initially joined Team Kelly but was later moved to John Legend's team.

Maple told 6 News that this was all a dream come true.

"Me opening my eyes and seeing that they turned around for me was like the best feeling in the world," she said.

She also shared a message for her supporters.

"I just want to tell all of my supporters, family and friends and fans: Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. This is truly a dream come true. I have dreamed of this ever since I was a little girl and you guys are literally helping me achieve my dreams as far as supporting me and being behind me," she said. "The love is truly overwhelming and I can't thank you guys enough."

Maple also encouraged supporters to keep watching the show and vote for her using "The Voice" app.

You can catch Maple on 6 News during "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays.